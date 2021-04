BUFORD, GA. – Slotin’s annual Spring Masterpiece sale produced a $44,400 result for “Caballero,” a 1930s graphite on paper by Martín Ramí­rez (1895-1963). The work measures 23¾ by 25½ inches and has provenance to the late dealer Phyllis Kind, who championed the artist’s work.

The caballero features prominently in Ramírez’s work, believed to be a nod to his Mexican upbringing, where ranchero culture encompassed his early life. In 1925, 30-year-old Ramírez left his wife and children in Mexico to seek a better future in California. Only six years later, he was institutionalized for schizophrenia and would spend the rest of his life in a California mental institution. It was there that Ramí­rez began to draw images of his past, what would go on to become his entire body of work.

Similar Caballero images – an armed rider on horseback beneath a structure of geometric lines – are in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Williams College Museum of Art.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.