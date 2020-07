Ram Weathervane Horns In To Lead W.A. Smith’s Country Americana Sale

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – William A. Smith’s July 1 Important Country Americana Auction featured more than 425 lots and included the estate collection of Robert “Bob” and Mary Fraser of Chester, Vt., and the collection of Claire Tracy and Frank Glaser of Greenwich, Conn. Charging to the top of the sale was a late Nineteenth Century Merino ram weathervane that sold to a Vermont dealer bidding on the phone, for $42,480. The ram had been in the Fraser’s collection, acquired by them in the 1980s and had been on a barn in Maple Dell, Vt. It had been estimated at $20/30,000.

The price quoted includes the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

A more extensive sale recap to follow in a future issue.