Ram Kumar Enchants At Thomaston Place

THOMASTON, MAINE – Thomaston Place Galleries’ Winter Enchantment auction took place from February 21 to 23, presenting nearly 1,500 lots of fine art, decorative arts and antiques. An abstract painting by Ram Kumar (Indian, 1924-2018) won the highest price of all three days at $137,500, including buyer’s premium ($100/500,000), with works by Auguste Herbin and John Marin taking second and third place. More on these and other top lots to follow.