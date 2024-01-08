Ralph Fontaine Sends Audubon Barn Owl Flying

CANAAN, N.Y. — On Sunday, January 7, Ralph Fontaine presented 470 lots of largely fresh material from estates, including West Stockbridge, Mass., East Greenbush, N.Y., and Vermont in his online-only Excellent Estate Auction. Leading the day with a price realized of $16,250 including premium was an original 1833 J.J. Audubon folio plate #CLXXI of the Barn Owl. Printed on J. Whatman Turkey Mill paper and retaining strong colors, the piece had just slight browning to the edge and had never been on the market before. Measuring 38 by 26 inches, it sold to a private collector. A more extensive recap of the sale will appear in an upcoming issue.