Ralph Fontaine Bidders Come To The Table For Wallace Flatware - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CANAAN, N.Y. — Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions celebrated its business anniversary with a 534-lot auction on October 26. Rising to the top of the sale was a sterling silver flatware set by Wallace in the Rose Point pattern. Cataloged as “the best,” this set had no monograms and was in excellent condition. Comprising 258 pieces with a weighable total of 215 ounces, plus 48 weighted pieces, the service sold to an online bidder for $10,000, including buyer’s premium. Additional coverage of this sale will be in a later issue.