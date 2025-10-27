Ralph Fontaine Bidders Come To The Table For Wallace Flatware - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 27, 2025
CANAAN, N.Y. — Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions celebrated its business anniversary with a 534-lot auction on October 26. Rising to the top of the sale was a sterling silver flatware set by Wallace in the Rose Point pattern. Cataloged as “the best,” this set had no monograms and was in excellent condition. Comprising 258 pieces with a weighable total of 215 ounces, plus 48 weighted pieces, the service sold to an online bidder for $10,000, including buyer’s premium. Additional coverage of this sale will be in a later issue.
Elephant Jardiniere Lumbers Into Strawser Lead
October 27, 2025
Bonhams Bidders Take A Page From‘The American Crisis’
October 27, 2025
Peony Lamp Lights Up Heritage’s Early 20th Century Sale
October 27, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036