WATERFORD, CONN. — Ralph Nelson DiSaia passed away on November 22 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side.

Together with his wife Karen, Ralph ran the oriental rug dealership Oriental Rugs Ltd. Both later became antiques show managers under DiSaia Management, which puts on the Washington Winter Show, Objects of Desire, the Connecticut Spring Show, the Antique Garden Furniture Fair, the Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show and Antiques in Manchester.

A celebration of Ralph’s life is planned for December 7, 2019 at 2 pm in the big red barn at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, located at 305 Great Neck Rd, Waterford, Conn.

A more complete obituary will appear in a future issue.