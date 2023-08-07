Rafael Osona Sails Off With Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NANTUCKET, MASS. — Rafael Osona conducted two lengthy auctions on August 5 and 6, beginning with the Americana, Fine Art, Decorative Arts auction and followed by the Marine auction, with more than 1,000 lots between them. August 5 brought the highest-selling lot, an oil on canvas by Robert Stark Jr (American, 1933-2014) that went to an internet bidder for $115,200 ($60/80,000). Titled “Three Catboats Rounding Brant Point, Nantucket,” the painting features Stark’s signature red sailboat that appears in many of his seascapes. This auction included works by Ralph Eugene Cahoon Jr, Anne Ramsdell Congdon, as well as many other nautical treasures during the next day’s sale. More on these to follow.