Rabbit, Rabbit: Copake Begins Month With Top-Selling Art Of Bunnies In A Landscape

COPAKE, N.Y. — Among the partial contents of Sugar Maple Stallion Farm in Poughquag, N.Y., a pair of large still life paintings depicting rabbits in a landscape crossed the finish line in first place at Copake Auction’s September 9 sale. Each with a canvas size of 45 by 76½ inches, one showed a solitary brown rabbit and brought $13,764, including buyer’s premium. The other had a black bunny and a white bunny enjoying fruits of the harvest. It went out at $12,600 with premium. Seth Fallon said they went to separate buyers, one in-house and the other online. The artist was unknown, but the paintings were deemed Nineteenth Century genre oils. A decorator, who attended the sale, had purchased them from Christie’s years ago. More about this sale to come in a future review.