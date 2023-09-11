Rabbit, Rabbit: Copake Begins Month With Top-Selling Art Of Bunnies In A Landscape

Published: September 11, 2023
COPAKE, N.Y. — Among the partial contents of Sugar Maple Stallion Farm in Poughquag, N.Y., a pair of large still life paintings depicting rabbits in a landscape crossed the finish line in first place at Copake Auction’s September 9 sale. Each with a canvas size of 45 by 76½ inches, one showed a solitary brown rabbit and brought $13,764, including buyer’s premium. The other had a black bunny and a white bunny enjoying fruits of the harvest. It went out at $12,600 with premium. Seth Fallon said they went to separate buyers, one in-house and the other online. The artist was unknown, but the paintings were deemed Nineteenth Century genre oils. A decorator, who attended the sale, had purchased them from Christie’s years ago. More about this sale to come in a future review.
Stephen Score, 79, Folk Art Dealer
September 11, 2023
NYC Fire Shield Crowns Inaugural Fire Antiques Auction
September 11, 2023
Near Lifesize George Washington Leads Straight’s Summer Americana Auction
September 11, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036