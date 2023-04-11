Rabbit & Duck Covered Majolica Dish A Strong Pre-Easter Result For Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — On April 4, Doyle conducted the landmark auction of The Joan Stacke Graham Majolica Collection: Part II. Exceptional examples from the extensive collection were assembled by the majolica expert and co-author of (1989, 2002). This remarkable sale soared past its presale estimate with a total sold of more than $544,000. The top lot, an iconic Mintons majolica hare and duck head game-pie dish and cover, sold for $62,225 ($20/30,000). Dated 1876, this model is attributed to French sculptor Paul Comoléra (1813-1890). The covered dish was featured in Graham’s book and a publication by Eve M. Kahn, had a strong provenance and conservation record, as well as an exhibition history. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house, more on this and other winning lots to follow.