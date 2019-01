WINDHAM, N.H. — R.O. Schmitt Fine Arts LLC, an auction company that for 40 years has specialized in antique clocks, watches, mechanical music and scientific instruments, will change its name. On February 19, the firm will become Schmitt Horan & Co.

As part of the rollout, there will also be a new logo, a new software program offering monthly online-only auctions and a new website with additional features for clients, including a user-friendly searchable database of prices realized. The company will continue to run its biannual live auctions in the spring and fall.

In 2017, Daniel Horan became full owner of the company founded by Robert Schmitt in 1979, while retaining its original name. In 2008, Horan, then just 30 years old, began his partnership with Schmitt and brought to the company ten years of experience in the field of antique and vintage watches. During his decade as partner in the company, Horan used his technological training and background in watches to establish an internationally renowned watch department, greatly increasing the scope of R.O. Schmitt Fine Arts offerings and thrusting the company into the spotlight of the watch collecting community. This growth and advancement will be reflected in the name change.

R.O. Schmitt Fine Arts’ reputation was built on the principles of integrity and high-quality service. Horan emphasizes, “We want to assure all of our customers that this name change does not portend a departure from the quality of the company Bob Schmitt founded 40 years ago. What the change reflects is the growth of the company, the importance of teamwork within the company, new features that will improve our customer experience and a continued dedication to the principles that have come to define us.”

“I have known Daniel Horan for over 20 years,” Schmitt said. “I chose him to take over the company because he is young, talented and honest. Working with him, I have experienced first-hand his customer service and managerial skills. I support the name change and am proud to hand over the company to Daniel. I feel confident that the reputation I worked so hard to build will only grow stronger under his leadership.”

Horan and Schmitt have assembled a very talented team, including expert watch and clock makers, catalog specialists, professional photographers and an experienced warehouse and auction staff. The “& Company” in the new name is meant to incorporate and recognize these important participants in the company’s achievements.

Horan is proud to acknowledge, “Our new name also highlights the group of people that make our company successful. We are proud of our team, and they are the reason we continue to grow.”

For more information www.roschmitt.com or contact Daniel Horan at 603-432-2237. The company’s next live auction will take place on May 18 and 19.