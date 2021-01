CINCINNATI, OHIO – Dating to the early Eighteenth Century, a wooden doll with porcelain eyes and original dress sold for $9,680 at Forsythe’s Auctions, LLC’s January 3 sale. The doll measured 26 inches high and was among 390 lots sold by the auction house in its first sale of the year, which included items from the estate of the late Lynne and Walter Dingus. The auction included other dolls, with four others reaching above their high estimates to sell into the four figures.

Watch for a full report in a future issue.