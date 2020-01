NEW YORK CITY — A Queen Anne low back upholstered mahogany open armchair was the top lot at Keno Auctions’ January 24 sale when it sold for $87,500. Auctioneer Leigh Keno said the chair was likely from New York and relates to a small group of chairs with upholstered backs and seats, open arms and cabriole legs ending in pad feet, two of which are found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and one at Winterthur. Two additional chairs in private collections were sold by Israel Sack, Inc, one of which came from the Davis collection.

“It’s one of the great rarities in New York seating furniture from the mid-Eighteenth Century,” Keno said. “This was an expensive chair that would have shown great wealth and influence.”

Watch for a full review on Keno’s sale in a future issue.