Qing Dynasty Censer Achieves Royal Status At Heritage

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions offered just under 200 lots of Asian art from across the continent in its Fine and Decorative Asian Art Signature Auction, which took place on September 24. Leading the sale was a Chinese cloisonné enamel and gilt bronze tripod censer and cover, dated to the mid-Qing dynasty. The censer had a domed lid which was decorated with five bats in ruyi heads against a turquoise blue ground. Its openwork gilt finial contained stylized lotus blooms and scrolling foliage. The censer’s globular body contained images of the Eight Buddhist Emblems, while its shoulders were flanked by a pair of gilt dragon-form handles. Each dragon was crafted with five claws on each foot, which, according to the auction catalog, was a symbol reserved for the emperor. The entire piece rested on three cabriole legs, which were issued from gilt-bronze lion masks. With provenance to Manheim Galleries in New Orleans, La., in 1975, the censer sold for $55,000. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.