Q&A: Vedet Coleman-Robinson, PhD

After serving as the organization’s executive director for five years, Dr Vedet Coleman-Robinson has been named the newest president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Association of African American Museums (AAAM). Coleman-Robinson holds a bachelor’s in US history from Virginia State University, both a doctorate and master’s degree in US history from Howard University and is an adjunct professor of history at Coppin State University.

Congratulations on being named president and CEO of the Association of African American Museums; that is an exciting accomplishment! Could you tell our readers a little about AAAM and its mission?

Thank you for your kind words. Absolutely, the Association of African American Museums is a 46-year-old organization that was birthed out of the Black Arts movement. Our founders had a vision to make certain that African Americans could see themselves within museum spaces, and our museums would, in turn, not only support the communities in which they serve but also capture the stories of those who were slighted throughout the fabric and time of the overall American story.

Our mission is to support African- and African American-focused museums nationally and internationally, as well as the professionals who protect, preserve and interpret African and African American art, history and culture.

You served as the executive director of AAAM since 2019 — what are some of your proudest accomplishments in that position?

There are so many proud moments since I’ve been at the helm, but I think the proudest moment that I had was making certain to help our members navigate the global Covid-19 pandemic. None of us knew what the future would hold, but we had to be nimble and innovative to sustain ourselves. When I look back at that time, we were faced with so much uncertainty, but we did it together and I think we are all stronger because of it. As an organization, we got back to what our founders envisioned for us. We leaned on one another, we collaborated for programs and funding and we persevered in a way that I think perhaps some people didn’t anticipate we would as a whole. Our members showed a level of tenacity that we always have to embody, but we had a level of synergy that could not be penetrated or broken. That time is something that sticks with me the most. We pushed through and came out stronger.

I’m also extremely proud of how we are able to serve members through funders like the Mellon Foundation; the Lilly Endowment, Inc; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; the National Trust of Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Fund; the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network; and the 400 Years of African American History Commission, to name a few. Through this funding, we have been able to bring new initiatives to our members. For instance, through the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network, we are able to regrant funds to our members to assist with projects that help them provide projects that are relevant to their respective communities. Funding from the Lilly Endowment allowed us to create and offer our pilot program training with Howard University’s School of Business. I’m most proud of how we are able to serve our members through funders who believe in our mission and vision and want to see not just the Association of African American Museums but also our members succeed.

As AAAM’s executive director, you made a profound impact on the organization and on African American museums across the country. How will you build on this success in your new position of president and CEO?

I plan to remain steadfast and dedicated to the Association of African American Museums’ members as president and CEO. Their success is our success and vice versa. We work diligently to make certain we are mission-driven and founder-inspired and this has been the secret to our collective success. I also plan to make sure we continue to serve our members through servant leadership. It’s not about me; it’s about the success of the Association of African American Museums and our members.

How involved in the individual museums are you/will you be?

Since I began my tenure within the Association of African American Museums, I made sure that our members know that they can call on AAAM for support. We have assisted and will continue to assist with stakeholder meetings, sharing funding opportunities and a host of other resources to make sure they are sustainable and have the resources to be successful. I have also assisted with hosting board retreats and trainings.

Though you have a background in history, you have a significant platform that allows you to promote change in the current landscape. In what ways do you plan to continue uplifting contemporary voices and advocating for greater representation today?

The coolest thing about being a historian is you are able to reflect on the past to incite change for the future. In my line of work, I have the privilege of having living legends as members. We have founding directors of our museums who are still alive and can guide us on our journey to become better than we were yesterday. We are able to connect similarities of individuals who are coming through the field now and connect them real time to someone who has done that same work or perhaps actually collected artifacts from Civil Rights legends over the past several decades. The only way to continue to genuinely uplift contemporary voices is to also be able to pay homage to the past. By implementing these processes, it provides a healthy balance and authenticity to the field.

In a similar vein, do you have plans for community outreach in this position?

Most definitely. The difference between the Association of African American Museums and our member museums is our museums are our community. Just as they serve their respective visitor communities, our obligation is to serve them. Our mission is to serve our members; however, that does not mean that if we are invited by members to lock arms in an effort to bring visibility to their organization we would decline. In the past, we have collaborated with members to host events for special commemorative moments.

I can imagine that AAAM’s partnership and Advanced Executive Training program with Howard University School of Business is especially meaningful to you as a Howard alumna yourself. Could you tell us a little about the program and its goals?

The Advanced Executive Training program is phenomenal. The AAAM x Howard University Advanced Executive Training was truly birthed out of frustration. There are several executive trainings on the market; however, none of them are curated specifically to focus on the needs of African American-focused museum professionals. I felt that Howard University’s School of Business (HUSB) would be able to understand the special needs of our members as well as provide an experience where our members could learn from the best in the business all while knowing they were in a safe space. The goal for the program is always to provide our members with the resources they can immediately implement in their respective organizations. Our pilot program in 2022 yielded a result of 80 percent of our cohort members moving into leadership positions within the field. The AAAM x HUSB training is doing exactly what I envisioned it would do and more. This year, we are honoring John Fleming, PhD, and Elizabeth Clark-Lewis, PhD, by naming the Fleming and Clark-Lewis Capstone Question, recognizing their legacies and many contributions to Black museums. I am beyond thankful to have a partner in the Howard University School of Business and have full support from Anthony D. Wilbon, PhD, dean of the Howard University School of Business; Kim Wells, executive director of Howard University’s Executive Education & Center for Career Excellence; and AAAM’s board to be the change we’d like to see in the field. It’s also been an honor working with our funders the Lilly Endowment and the Institute of Museum and Library Services on this project. It’s always great when funders stand behind you and understand the vision.

America is presently experiencing a wave of book bans, curriculum restrictions and attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. How important is it to you to promote African American museums to help expand education and exposure to Black history at this time?

Our AAAM institutional museums are fortunate because we get to tell the truth about African American history and culture 365 days a year. While book bans are occurring and attacks on diversity and inclusion have reared their ugly heads, our museums remain tenacious and steadfast to make certain African American history is not erased. We have an obligation for those who came before us, those who are here today and everyone who comes after us to make certain we are uplifting our stories so they are visible within the overall American story. Our members continue to stare in the face of the naysayers and do this very important work because we owe it to everyone who paved the way for us to live with liberties that they once fought for decades ago. Liberties, may I add, that people are trying to strip from us today. Our museums will continue to educate, and we will continue to uplift them and promote their efforts.

Does AAAM partner with non-African American museums to curate exhibitions or conduct research?

That’s a fantastic question. Since 2019, I’ve been a huge proponent of partnerships. We can’t do this work alone by any means. We currently have been working with the Southeastern Museums Conference, the Council of American Jewish Museums, the Association of Children’s Museums and the American Association for State and Local History, to name a few. Through each of these partnerships, we have worked together in some capacity to provide training and resources to our respective members. It’s all about what we can do for the field writ large that truly matters.

In your opinion, what are some must-see African American museums?

It is hard to narrow down that particular question, for, in my opinion, all of our museums are “must-see.” However, this year as we pay homage to and commemorate Brown vs. Board of Education as well as the Civil Rights Act, I implore everyone reading this to visit the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum in Baltimore, Md.; the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss.; the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn.; the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice, in Durham, N.C.; and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, Ala., to name a few. Each of the aforementioned museums delves deeper into the legacy of the Civil Rights Act and brings the stories of lesser-known individuals in the Civil Rights Movement to the forefront. It’s amazing to see and they each truly are gems.

—Carly Timpson