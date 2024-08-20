Q&A: Travis Landry

Pop collectibles are among the hottest collecting markets of today, and when word reached our ears that Travis Landry, a pop collectibles expert many readers will know from several seasons on Antiques Roadshow, was starting his own auction house, we wanted to know more. Landry spoke with Antiques and The Arts Weekly shortly after the news broke to give us some of the inside scoop behind the headlines.

Congratulations on this new venture! How long have you been wanting to strike out on your own?

For as long as I have worked in the auction industry, I have always envisioned a brand with “Landry” in its name. However, I learned early on, that such an endeavor can only succeed with a team effort. That is why I reached out to David Rago first.

What about the Rago / Wright team felt “right”?

When I look across the landscape of auction houses in the business, the branding, image and product that Rago/Wright puts out is exactly what I strived to align myself with. I feel there is a strong cross-pollination between people who collect art and design with pop culture. Most importantly, I look at Richard Wright and David Rago as titans of the industry who started out with nothing but passion and rose to the top. They are the real deal; they are people I know I can work with and learn from while having fun in the process.

The press release issued at the end of July mentioned that you’d started your auction career when you were just 12 years old. Can you tell us how it all began, and the path your career has taken you down?

As my dad would say, I’ve been going to auctions since I was a baby in my mom’s arms. Every Friday night and most weekends were spent at local auctions. The one we attended faithfully every week was Trudell’s in Bellingham, Mass. It was there, at the age of 12, that I began working as a runner on Friday nights, showing the lots being sold. It’s also where I started buying small box lots of comics and toys to sell online. A year later, I bought my first real collection and borrowed $700 from my parents to purchase a group of Transformers I found on Craigslist. I was able to double the money and kept the best piece for myself, which I still have in my house today.

As I continued working at the auctions, it eventually turned into a full summer job during high school. During my junior and senior years, I was fully immersed in tracking down toy collections with my family. My senior year was when I got the opportunity to be a guest on Season One of Travel Channel’s Toy Hunter, which evolved into becoming a recurring cast member for seasons two and three. Despite all this, I initially pursued nuclear engineering when I first went to UMass Lowell. What finally made me dive headfirst into art and collectibles was an experience during my sophomore year in college.

Right before heading back to campus, I bought an oil painting on canvas of kittens by Sidney Lawrence Brackett, which I consigned to auction. While sitting in organic chemistry class, I watched that painting, which I had paid $800 for, sell for $2,000. At that moment, I thought to myself, “What am I doing studying compounds?” By the end of that year, I transferred to Framingham State to study art history and never looked back.

Growing up I watched Antiques Roadshow religiously with my parents every week. My dad would always be asking me, “What’s it worth, Travis?” and then gauge how close I was to the appraised value. The Keno brothers were idols to me, I must have read their biography more than 100 times as a kid. It was my life’s mission to become an appraiser on Roadshow, and I finally got to step onto the set in 2017. I still can’t believe that next year will make my ninth year with the show.

What are some of the noteworthy objects you’ve handled so far in your career?

The true all-stars I’ve handled include a Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 (11/61) CGC 8.0, a factory-sealed 1999 Pokémon Shadowless Booster Box and a 1993 Magic: The Gathering Beta Black Lotus CGC 9. The most interesting collection I’ve had the opportunity to handle so far was Andy Yanchus,’ who worked for Aurora and Marvel Comics.

The problem is, the list could be endless. I find everything I handle to be cool and interesting, regardless of value — I just love it.

Can you tell us some of the categories Landry Pop Auctions will specialize in?

LPA (Landry Pop Auctions) will focus on pop culture and Modern era collectibles. Initially sales will focus on my core interests: comics, toys, trading cards, sports and video games. I also look to expand the brand into vintage fashion, sneakers and technology. I have always been a sneakerhead and have always worn what I own, but now it’s time to add that personal love to the auction arena.

Are there “Holy Grail” items you’d most like to bring to auction?

Every comic enthusiast dreams of selling an Action Comics #1 or Detective Comics #27, and I’m confident I’ll achieve that sooner rather than later. But my holy grails are a bit more specific. The ultimate piece for me to bring to public auction would be a 1985 Transformers G1 VSX Giftset — Transformers were my first true collecting love. Other grail items for me would be a 1993 Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus or a 1998 Pokémon Illustrator trading card.

Your first auction will be in October. Where will it be held and can you share some of the items you’ve lined up for the sale?

Our first auction will be held at the Lambertville, N.J., office and will feature a diverse selection of comics, TCG, sports memorabilia and video games. The goal is to showcase the wide array of material we plan to offer. While the sale is still being built, there is already a strong mix of CGC-graded comics, games and TCGs, highlighted by an MTG Beta Volcanic Island and a Collector’s Edition Black Lotus. Toys will make their LPA debut on December 3, with an auction dedicated to space toys featuring the collection of Jane and Jack Pillar.

You and your wife, Ashle, currently live in Rhode Island and are expecting a baby any day now. Will you continue to operate out of Rhode Island, or will you be relocating to New Jersey, Chicago…or elsewhere?

Ashle and I live just over the Rhode Island border in Uxbridge, Mass. We love New England, and our plan is to stay here and expand the footprint of the Rago/Wright network. We’ve already opened an office in Millville, Mass., with plans to expand as the business grows. By the time readers see this, odds are baby Landry will be here!

