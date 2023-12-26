Q&A: Rhonda Eleish & Edie Van Breems

Antiques and The Arts Weekly received word that longtime Scandinavian design dealers Rhonda Eleish and Edie Van Breems, proprietors of Eleish Van Breems Home, were returning to Litchfield County, Conn., and opening a new store in New Preston. Excited by this news, we reached out to the duo to give our readers some backstory into the history of their company and what prompted their decision to return to Northwest Connecticut.

Can you give our readers a little backstory on who you are, how you met and the history of your company, Eleish Van Breems?

EVB: We grew up together in Fairfield and Westport Conn., — childhood friends since the age of 11. Rhonda had moved to Fairfield having grown up to that point in Vienna. She really brought a European vibe with her — the clothes, the magazines, the music, and I was so intrigued. Her father was a diplomat with the United Nations but also a fine artist. My father was an economist and ecologist who wanted to be a fine artist and my mother was a former Balanchine dancer with her own ballet company, so they really hit it off with the Eleishes as both families were huge supporters of the arts and our dads became very close friends. Years later, each having majored in art history and English with minors in drama and dance, Rhonda and I found ourselves both living in New York City in the late 80s/early 90s and that is where we really reconnected. Rhonda was working in fashion, and I was starting my photography career but for fun we found ourselves doing a lot of very successful art shows and fundraisers for charities, using alternative spaces and buildings both in and outside of the city. Everything we did at that time also revolved around antiquing and decorating friends’ spaces. There was a definite synergy there. We loved working together and it wasn’t boring! Rhonda has always challenged me creatively.

RE: I guess you could say we were ultimately lured by the beauty and craftsmanship of fine antiques! We decided to leave our respective careers and opened our business in 1997. I had moved to Woodbury, Conn., to work for a venerable French antiques dealer and interior designer named Carole Weiner and fell in love with the area. An Eighteenth Century house built by Hezekiah Thompson, one of Litchfield County’s Founding Fathers, who was a mason and a lawyer, called out to me and we were able to purchase it to become the future Eleish Van Breems Antiques. We decided on Swedish antiques while on our first buying trip to Europe. Both of our families are part Swedish and my Aunt Ittan and her parents Ingvor and KW Gullers were a huge influence on me growing up. When Edie and I went to Sweden it was Ingvor, whose antique textiles collection was bought by the Nordic Museum, who really helped introduce us to antiques dealers and auction houses in Stockholm, opening the doors, so to say, before we forged our own relationships and ventured out into the rest of the country.

EVB: On that first trip to Sweden together we discussed how we were each so passionate about the clean lines, understated elegance, and minimalist design of Swedish antiques — the simple and unadorned forms, which give them a timeless and enduring appeal. This simplicity allows them to seamlessly blend with various design styles and aesthetics and we were super excited to bring them to a whole new audience in the states. We had the idea of turning our store into an Eighteenth Century period Gustavian manor house where you would walk through the garden gate into a totally immersive “lifestyle” antiquing experience.

RE: From that point on, we wound up traveling extensively throughout Sweden and Denmark each year, gathering antiques but also studying with experts from the Nordic Museum, as well as folk specialists, furniture makers, lighting dealers — pretty much with everyone we could, to deepen our knowledge and understanding of Scandinavian history and design from the Rococo and Gustavian period through the midcentury furniture design masters. A line of Swedish reproduction furniture made in the furniture industry region of Tiboro followed as we were introduced to several small family manufacturers. We ultimately wrote three books on Swedish design, all published by Gibbs Smith: Swedish Interiors, Swedish Country Interiors, and Reflections on Swedish Interiors. We continue to do lectures and workshops on Scandinavian design.

For readers who may not be immediately familiar with Scandinavian design, what are some of the characteristics that buyers like?

EVB & RE: The easiest way to describe Scandinavian design would be to break it down into four categories:

Quality craftsmanship: Swedish antiques are typically crafted with exceptional attention to detail and high-quality materials. Skilled artisans of the past took great pride in their work, resulting in furniture and objects that were built to last. The durability and craftsmanship of Swedish antiques contribute to their timeless nature, as they can withstand the test of time and continue to be functional and beautiful for generations.

Natural materials: Swedish antiques often feature natural materials such as wood, linen and leather. These materials age gracefully and develop a patina over time, adding character and depth to the pieces. The use of natural materials also creates a sense of warmth and connection to nature, which is a timeless and enduring aesthetic.

Versatility: Swedish antiques have a versatile and adaptable quality that allows them to fit into a variety of design styles and spaces. Whether in a traditional, modern or eclectic setting, Swedish antiques can be incorporated seamlessly, adding a touch of history and charm to any interior.

Timeless design principles: Swedish design principles, such as functionality, practicality and simplicity, have stood the test of time. These principles are reflected in Swedish antiques, making them relevant and appealing across different eras and decorative periods.

When did you leave Woodbury? Why?

RE: The economy and technology changed and sadly designers no longer purchased in the same way, taking clients on “The Grand Tour” of antiquing in Northern Connecticut.

You recently announced that after a nearly 15-year hiatus, you would be returning to Litchfield County. What have you been doing in those years? What prompted the decision?

EVB: We left Woodbury in 2009 and here we are, 14 years later! Long enough to have had a few grand adventures such as launching on Nantucket and opening three “To the Trade” showrooms in Westport with the most talented team of industry professionals where we show Scandinavian antiques and midcentury furniture alongside furniture and lighting makers such as Verellen, Lee Industries, Louis Poulsen, CaneLine, Saint Louis and Thayer Coggin. We also have an incredible interior design firm. We are so blessed and lucky! Our latest passion project is restoring a 1760s building at the top of Main Street in Westport that was once the legendary, painted pink, Remarkable Book Store that will soon be our newest retail space.

What have you been doing during that time?

RE & EVB: Repeating our mantra “Good Design For Everyone” and celebrating incredible Scandinavian, European and American furniture manufacturers and craftsmen.

What are some of the things that are new and different that you will have there?

RE: We are excited to bring our design aesthetic, characterized by simplicity, functionality and minimalism to New Preston. We are so inspired by the natural beauty of the Scandinavian landscape and love how the Swedish and Danish brands we carry are inspired also by these natural elements which can be seen in the clean lines, light and bright colors, and natural materials used in their designs. Edie and I love a mix of antique and very modern pieces to create a timeless and eclectic atmosphere. We like to emphasize the importance of creating spaces that are both beautiful and practical, with a focus on functionality and organization. Overall, you will find in our stores a Scandinavian design aesthetic that emphasizes understated elegance, livability and timeless appeal.

Tell us about your new location in New Preston. Can you perhaps share a photo of the shop?

EVB: We’ve always loved New Preston for its natural beauty, charming New England architecture and rich history. When our dear colleague Paulette Peden of Dawn Hill Antiques retired, she and her husband John made their location in New Preston’s original post office and general store available to us. It is a dream come true to be in this historic building and the unique character that comes with it. The sense of community here in the village is very special and welcoming.

Will you continue to have stores in Westport and Nantucket?

EVB & RE: Yes! We invite everyone to stop by and visit!

Is there anything new/different about what you will have on offer there?

RE: Understanding that the world we live in now has brought us closer to home, we have expanded our range so that we can truly now say we are a Scandinavian Home company. Scandinavian made, or Scandinavian inspired with a focus on sustainability, design and harmony.

We work with a curated selection of furniture brands such as CaneLine and Verellen, for example, because we very much admire the importance of sustainability and eco-consciousness in their approach to design. We also advocate for the reuse and repurposing of antique furniture, promoting a more sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle, hence, continuing to celebrate the beauty and versatility of Swedish antiques — hopefully for another 30 years!

—Madelia Hickman Ring



[Editor’s Note: Eleish Van Breems Home is at 11 Main Street in New Preston, Conn. For more information,

www.ebvantiques.com.]