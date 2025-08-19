Q&A: Kelsi Monteith & Jaime Kantor

The Palm Beach Show Group, best known for its annual Palm Beach Show and the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show, is expanding its portfolio with the Miami Jewelry & Watch Show this upcoming January 8-11. To find out what to expect in Miami, we caught up with Palm Beach Show Group’s executive director of communications, Kelsi Monteith, and show director/COO Jaime Kantor.

It is so exciting that you are expanding to present a Jewelry & Watch Show in Miami! What were some motivating factors in this addition?

Miami has long been a vibrant, international hub for luxury, design and culture, making it a natural fit for a high-end jewelry and watch event. Our motivation to expand into this market was driven by a few key factors. Our team saw a demand from both exhibitors and collectors for a new show positioned early in the year, following the holidays and just ahead of the busy winter season in South Florida. The timing is ideal to connect with buyers who are in-market and ready to invest in unique pieces.

We’re truly curating something special in Miami that blends our reputation for excellence with a fresh, modern energy that speaks to today’s luxury audience.

Besides its location, how will the Miami show differ from the New York Jewelry & Watch Show?

While both the Miami Jewelry & Watch Show and the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show share our signature curation of world-class exhibitors and luxury collections, the Miami show will offer a fresh and distinct personality that reflects its vibrant energy of South Florida.

One of the key differences lies in the format and focus — Miami will debut as a couture-style event. The show is designed to feel highly personalized, with thoughtful booth layouts, elegant presentation and a curated mix of antique, estate, modern and designer jewelry alongside luxury timepieces.

Additionally, the timing and buyer demographic set the Miami show apart. Taking place in January, it captures both the international snowbird audience and high-end locals spending the winter season in South Florida. Many attendees are shopping for significant occasions or post-holiday investments, making it an ideal time for serious buying activity.

Is this the first event the Palm Beach Show Group will host in Miami?

The Palm Beach Show Group previously hosted jewelry events in Miami in 2017 and 2018, which gave us valuable insight into the potential of the market. However, the upcoming Miami Jewelry & Watch Show represents a new chapter entirely, one that reflects our elevated approach to production, marketing and long-term strategy.

This time, we’re introducing a show that is thoughtfully designed for a positive impact for the jewelry industry. From its timing in January, perfectly positioned at the start of the season, to its venue at the Hyatt Regency in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, every aspect has been crafted to align with the expectations of today’s exhibitors and buyers. We’ve significantly expanded our marketing strategy, tapping into both local and international networks.

What can visitors expect to find at this new event?

The Miami Jewelry & Watch Show will showcase a curated collection of antique and estate jewelry, vintage timepieces, bold contemporary designs and rare gemstones, all presented by the industry’s most respected exhibitors from around the world.

Beyond the merchandise, guests can look forward to a convenient venue in an upscale area located in the heart of Miami’s vibrant Brickell district, offering easy access to top-tier hotels, restaurants and transportation; a thoughtfully designed show layout that encourages exploration and engagement in a refined, stylish atmosphere; opportunities to meet with renowned dealers, jewelry designers and experts for one-on-one shopping and sourcing experiences; and a balance of retail and trade access, attracting high-net-worth collectors, luxury shoppers and industry professionals.

Who/what is the target market for this show?

The target market for the Miami Jewelry & Watch Show is a dynamic mix of high-net-worth consumers, seasoned collectors, luxury lifestyle buyers and trade professionals who are actively seeking exceptional pieces and exclusive finds. The show is designed to attract affluent locals and seasonal residents in South Florida, as well as international visitors and snowbirds who winter in Miami. It also appeals to retail and trade buyers, stylists, influencers and trendsetters who help shape industry trends, along with discerning collectors and connoisseurs. By situating the event in the Brickell district, we’re tapping into one of the most globally connected, style-forward and economically powerful audiences in the US, offering exhibitors access to a highly desirable market that values rarity, craftsmanship and luxury.

Who are some of the dealers who have already signed on?

Since announcing the Miami Jewelry & Watch Show, we’ve experienced an overwhelming level of interest and an exciting influx of early commitments from some of the most respected names in the industry. The response has reaffirmed our belief that Miami is ready for a premier luxury jewelry and watch event, and the caliber of exhibitors already on board speaks to that momentum.

We’re proud to share that several noteworthy industry leaders have already confirmed their participation, including J.S. Fearnley, Jack Weir and Sons, Lester Lampert, Luxury Bazaar, Michael S. Haber, Only Authentics, Provident Jewelry, R & A International, Rebecca Koven, Roy Rover Antiques, Steven Neckman, Takat, Vendome, Wilson’s Estate and Windsor Jewelers.

These exhibitors are known for their exceptional collections and long-standing reputations within the trade. Their early commitment sets a strong foundation for the Miami show, and we look forward to announcing even more exciting additions in the weeks to come.

—Carly Timpson