Q&A: Jennifer Garland Ross

Art Peritus is a growing presence in the art appraisal and consulting field and its recently announced new hires gave us the opportunity to check in with the company’s founder, Jennifer Garland Ross. We asked her for some insights into what the company is doing, what sets it apart and what direction she would like to see it take in the near future.

Tell me a little about Art Peritus — what it is and what was your inspiration for starting it?

Art Peritus is a boutique fine and decorative art appraisal and consulting firm that I founded in December 2007, after leaving Christie’s as a specialist in European furniture and works of art. The inspiration for starting the company came after working on a large insurance claim involving antique Biedermeier furniture and reconnecting with a former auction colleague who had transitioned into the insurance industry. They suggested that teaming up with fine art experts could open up new opportunities. That idea got me thinking.

As a furniture specialist, I realized there were limitations to the work I could secure, so I decided to expand my focus. With experience from a previous, non-art-related career setting up an agency, I saw the potential to create something similar in the art world — a one-stop solution for clients needing appraisals across various specialties. Rather than clients having to seek out multiple experts, I envisioned a firm where trusted specialists from my network at Christie’s and other auctions could meet all their needs under one roof.

Today, Art Peritus has grown into a firm with staff across the US and in Europe, and we work with more than 70 specialists covering a broad range of art and collectibles, from fine art and antiques to wine, vintage cars and jewelry. Our focus is on solving our clients’ problems, and this has been key to our success — especially when it comes to art crisis management. Whether it’s an insurance claim, a divorce or just a move, we work with individuals and insurance companies to help ensure the safe handling and preservation of their art, antiques and collectibles after a crisis. Over the years, we’ve made it a priority to learn from specialists and conservators so that we can handle these high-stress situations properly. Our team is trained to triage what needs to be done, coordinating the right specialists for treatment to ensure the best possible outcome.

While appraisals are our primary focus, we also regularly act as representatives and brokers for our clients after the appraisal is completed. This often includes assisting with the difficult task of downsizing or deaccessioning pieces from a collection, whether due to changing tastes, divorce or estate purposes. For example, we recently helped the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Masonic Charity Foundation to consign “The Destruction of the Bastille,” a historical ink wash sketch commissioned by the Marquis de Lafayette for George Washington. We evaluated several auction houses before deciding that Freeman’s pitch to sell it as a historic document, versus as a painting by a relatively unknown French artist, was the best fit for our client. The sale exceeded all expectations, with the piece selling for nearly $2 million — well above its estimate of $500/800,000. This success is just one example of how our expertise in selecting the right partners can make a meaningful impact.

At the core of Art Peritus is our commitment to making clients feel supported and confident, whether it’s through our appraisals or our extended services. We pride ourselves on providing comprehensive solutions and being a trusted partner for our clients, ensuring their artworks and collectibles are handled with care, whether in routine transactions or under the most challenging circumstances.

What does Art Peritus bring to the table that sets it apart from other appraisal firms?

We’re a smaller firm compared to some of the bigger names out there, which gives us a unique advantage — I’m personally involved in every project and sign every report. This means it’s incredibly important to me that each report can stand up to scrutiny. I often act as a devil’s advocate when reviewing reports, poking holes in the analysis to make sure our specialists have thoroughly covered every angle and clearly explained how they arrived at their conclusions.

We’re not just about providing numbers; we’re here to support our clients, especially when the news about their pieces isn’t what they were hoping for. Whether it’s explaining changes in value or helping them navigate tough situations, I’m always available to answer questions and provide solutions.

At the same time, I know the value of expertise. That’s why we collaborate with our network of 70 specialists and, when needed, refer clients to trusted vendors we’ve worked with — whether through insurance companies, attorneys or accountants. It’s all about ensuring our clients get the best possible guidance, even if it’s outside our direct scope.

What items does Art Peritus appraise or not appraise?

At Art Peritus, we specialize in appraising Passion Assets — those treasures people acquire through investment, inheritance or pure enthusiasm. Whether it’s art, antiques, wine, jewelry, baseball cards or vintage cars, we understand that the driving force behind any serious collection is passion, and we deeply appreciate the personal value these items hold for our clients.

If you were to turn a house upside down, anything that falls out is likely within our scope of expertise. For general household contents, our rates might not be the best fit, and in those cases, we often refer those items to independent appraisers. However, when it comes to Passion Assets, we have a network of specialists who possess the deep knowledge required to assess these unique items accurately. And if a project falls outside our qualifications, we live by the principle of ‘Know your limits — refer to the experts who know theirs.’ If we can’t find the right specialist, we’re committed to referring our clients to an expert who can handle the task. However, more often than not, we’ll work to add that expert to our roster, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of our clients moving forward.

This approach allows us to offer a seamless and efficient experience, with all services handled under one roof. Clients don’t have to juggle multiple invoices or contracts; we take care of it all, providing a streamlined and trusted service, no matter the complexity of the project.

Are you able to share any collections — or individual pieces — you’ve worked with?

Appraisals are confidential, so we can’t share details about the items we work on unless a client specifically grants permission. That said, we were fortunate to receive approval to publicize our involvement with the extensive donation appraisal for the Anne and Gordon Getty collection, which was sold at Christie’s in the fall of 2022.

This project was both exciting and complex, including more than 1,000 works, 20 specialists and exceeding $120 million in value. The donation appraisal was completed several months before the sale, requiring us to work ahead of time while later discussing the auction results in our final analysis. The process highlighted the importance of provenance in valuation — particularly with a collection of this magnitude.

The auction itself was a high-profile, multi-day event that achieved exceptional results. However, it’s fascinating to consider how the same items, sold individually in a group consignment years down the line, might not reach those same values. Factors like the competitive atmosphere, widespread publicity, and economic conditions at the time of the Getty auction significantly influenced the outcome. The provenance tied to the Getty name would still add value, but it’s a reminder of how context and timing can dramatically impact the market.

You’ve recently added some staff, which I imagine portends well for the future of the firm. Can you share a little bit about your team?

We have an amazing team. It’s a small internal group, mostly account managers and operations staff, along with myself as an appraiser and a few others. Our team is headquartered in NYC but spread out across the country and our specialists are located not just across the US but also internationally — we work regularly with several experts based in Europe. We’ve also put a lot of effort into refining our internal database, which has been a game-changer in streamlining our processes. I’m excited about the potential to take that database to the next level soon!

Where would you like to see the company in five years?

I see a future where the company not only thrives but continues to evolve alongside technology while remaining deeply committed to our values of quality and building personal relationships. Technology has always been an integral part of how I work. I still remember being the first student in my graduate program in the late 1990s to own a digital camera. During the pandemic, while we waited to return to in-person work, I taught myself FileMaker through YouTube, which eventually led to hiring a full-time developer. Together, we’ve built a powerful database that streamlines how we track collections — whether for appraisals, art claims, sales or auctions.

Looking ahead, I’m excited about exploring how we can responsibly incorporate AI to make our processes more efficient and cost-effective. While I remain cautious about data security (a bit of Gen X skepticism!), I see huge potential in tools that can reduce administrative tasks, allowing our specialists to focus more on cultivating art knowledge and deepening their expertise.

In five years, I’d love for the business to be self-sustaining enough to give me the flexibility to focus on public speaking and education. I am deeply passionate about helping entrepreneurs — especially women — learn from the mistakes I’ve made and the lessons I’ve learned while growing and operating a business. I want to help others understand how to navigate the pitfalls of starting and growing a business, share the successes and challenges that come with it and pass on the insights I’ve gained along the way. My hope is to teach appraisers, collectors and insurance adjusters about safeguarding artworks, understanding values and protecting their collections from damage or devaluation. By doing so, I can leave a legacy of knowledge and guidance that will continue to support the art and appraisal communities for years to come.

On a personal note, I also hope to finally finish my novel, Bedlam, which has been a long-time passion project. The story centers on a State Bed expert who uncovers a long-lost bed. As the protagonist embarks on a journey to research its history, the narrative takes us back in time to trace the bed’s ownership, from European royalty to Nazi-looted artwork. It’s a blend of historical intrigue and personal discovery that I can’t wait to share once it’s completed.

[Editor’s note: For more information, www.artperitus.com]

—Madelia Hickman Ring