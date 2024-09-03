Q&A: Declan Kiely

Declan Kiely, the Grolier Club’s newly appointed executive director, has more than 20 years of experience working at renowned research libraries, including The New York Public Library and the Morgan Library & Museum. Antiques and The Arts Weekly caught up with him to congratulate him on the new position.

Congratulations on becoming the director of the Grolier Club! Would you share a little about what called you to this position?



I was invited to become a member of the Grolier Club four years after emigrating to the United States. At that time, I was still researching and writing my doctoral dissertation. I felt immediately welcomed and at home at the Grolier Club. Because the Grolier Club draws together an international fellowship of bibliophiles and enthusiasts in the graphic arts as well as librarians, curators and library directors, I gained access to a wealth of knowledge and experience. The Grolier Club was part of the luck I had. My conversations with fellow members not only shaped me as a scholar but also informed my career decisions, setting me on a path that led to curatorial work in libraries and special collections rather than academia. Having discovered a vocation within the Republic of Books, I feel that the role of executive director of the Grolier Club is a natural progression for me. I stepped into the role at a very exciting moment in the club’s long history, and I am thrilled to be granted this opportunity to maintain and enhance the Club’s leadership position in the bibliophilic community and beyond.



In the announcement of your position, Nancy Boehm, Grolier Club president, said you “know the Club on a personal level.” Could you share some of your experience with the Grolier Club?



A couple of years into my membership, I submitted an essay to the Gazette of the Grolier Club on bibliographic research into some early unrecorded poetry reviews by Graham Greene. Encouraged by its positive reception among members, I deepened my involvement by serving as assistant editor of the Gazette and also joined the Committee on Publications. Of course, being a collector was the foundation of my connection with club members, then and now. I come to the role of director with years of experience as a member and that will inform my thinking about what members want and expect. What makes the Grolier Club such a special organization is its conviviality, collegiality and the way in which its members share their collecting passions. It is an organization in which people form deep and lasting friendships in pursuit of lifelong learning. The Club’s exhibitions and publications, along with its eclectic range of programs generate considerable intellectual excitement. This may make it all sound a little bit earnest, but it’s actually a great deal of fun. When my twin sons were little, they would amusingly refer to the Club as the “Grolier Gang.” In recent years, I have served as the editor of the Gazette, and also as a member of Council, since 2018. Over time, I deepened my engagement with and participation in Club life — and Club life is something that we take particularly seriously.



Your background includes more than two decades working at organizations such as The New York Public Library and the Morgan Library & Museum. What are some past projects and experiences that you are most proud of?



It has been my great good fortune in life to work with extremely talented and dedicated colleagues. This has never been truer than during my experience so far at the Grolier Club. I tend to be a person who looks forward rather than back, but since you ask, I am proud of the exhibitions that I curated or co-curated and the wide network of relationships I was able to cultivate during my tenure at the Morgan Library & Museum. An especial pleasure was the opportunity to meet the direct descendants of Nobel Prize winning authors, as well as collaborating with eminent scholars and writers, and occasionally with movie directors and actors. I particularly enjoyed the process of making short films and recording audio guides for exhibitions. In recent years, my return to the New York Public Library in 2017 presented me with the opportunity to continue to build its extraordinary archival collections and inaugurate the library’s first permanent exhibition of its treasures, now in its fourth year.