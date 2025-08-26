Q&A: Danielle Fisk - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

New England Auctions, the Branford, Conn.-based auction house co-owned by Fred and Kathryn Giampietro, just welcomed its newest team member this year: Danielle Fisk, the Giampietros’ daughter-in-law, who will now serve as the firm’s director of acquisitions and appraisals. With a decade of experience working with the US Department of State’s Office of Art in Embassies and at various galleries, Antiques and The Arts Weekly was curious to find out about Fisk’s career shift, and what she’s looking forward to on this new path.

Congratulations on your new position as director of acquisitions and appraisals at New England Auctions! Can you describe for our readers what the position entails?

As director of acquisitions and appraisals, my role bridges client relationships, material expertise and operational oversight. I serve as a primary liaison for consignors — whether they’re reaching out for the first time or long-standing clients — guiding them through the consignment process and evaluating the potential of their pieces for auction. I also work closely with Fred [Giampietro] to travel, assess collections and identify material of interest, ensuring it aligns with the quality and historical significance our audience expects.

From overseeing the intake and handling of items at the gallery, to conducting appraisals — including antiques, jewelry and gemstones — I ensure that each piece is properly evaluated, documented and prepared for cataloging. I collaborate with our team to uphold the highest standards in research, condition reporting, presentation and packing and shipping, while continuously refining our internal protocols to reflect best practices in the field. Ultimately, this role is about maintaining integrity in how we engage with objects and people alike — honoring both the provenance of the pieces and the trust of the consignors who bring them to us.

You previously worked for the US Department of State’s office of Art in Embassies. What were some highlights of your tenure as a senior collections manager?

Working with the US Department of State’s Art in Embassies program was an incredibly meaningful chapter in my career. For over a decade, I was part of a team that oversaw the placement and installation of artworks in diplomatic spaces abroad, ensuring that each piece reflected both artistic excellence and cultural diplomacy. I collaborated with ambassadors, curators, artists and embassy personnel to display art that resonated with the host country, while also representing the diversity and richness of American art. This experience deepened my appreciation for the role of art in international dialogue and strengthened my ability to manage collections with sensitivity, precision and purpose.

One of my most memorable experiences was installing the permanent collection at the US Embassy in London in 2017, which featured monumental works by Mark Bradford, Sean Scully, Jenny Holzer, Rachel Whiteread and several other prominent American artists. I also had the privilege of working closely with multiple US ambassadors, traveling to their official residences in cities such as Rome, Tokyo, London and Lisbon to oversee the installation of their exhibitions.

How does your new role at New England Auctions differ from your previous gallery experience at places like Michael Rosenfeld Gallery?

While my role as collections manager at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery focused primarily on the care, documentation and movement of a highly specialized inventory, my new position as director of acquisitions and appraisals expands my responsibilities across the full lifecycle of objects — from initial client outreach and appraisal to acquisition, cataloging and placement in auction. At Michael Rosenfeld, I gained deep experience managing a major collection of Twentieth Century American art, coordinating logistics, conservation and exhibition needs.

In contrast, my current role is more externally facing and strategic. I work directly with consignors, evaluate a wide variety of objects — including antiques and jewelry — and oversee both the intake and appraisal process. I also help shape what ultimately enters the auction pipeline. It’s a broader leadership position that blends connoisseurship, client engagement and operational oversight, and it’s exciting to take on a role that brings together so many aspects of my experience.

You also have extensive experience in appraisals. Can you talk about any memorable items you’ve previously appraised?

There are definitely some memorable pieces I’ve come across, but what I enjoy most is the variety — every appraisal is a bit of a puzzle. It’s less about any one “spectacular” item and more about the process of discovery and helping people understand what they have. Along the way, I’m constantly learning — whether it’s uncovering new historical contexts, craftsmanship techniques or market trends — which keeps the work endlessly fascinating and rewarding.

What are some of your goals moving forward in this new position?

One of my personal goals in this role is to continue to ensure that every consignment we bring in not only holds market value but also tells a compelling story. Whether it’s a rare piece with historical significance or a work from an underrecognized artist who deserves a broader platform, I want our offerings to reflect both depth and diversity. I’m also passionate about building lasting relationships with collectors, institutions and estates — because so much of this work is about trust and shared vision. Fred Giampietro has built many lasting relationships in the field, and I strive to continue in that tradition.

From an appraisal standpoint, I’m committed to continually refining our methodologies, blending traditional expertise with data-driven insights to deliver valuations that are both accurate and responsible. And as a leader, I see it as a personal mission to align with staff to foster a collaborative, high-performance team. The art and auction world is evolving quickly, and I think it’s critical for our team to be agile, informed and forward-thinking.

—Kiersten Busch