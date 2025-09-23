Q&A: Aaron Anderson - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Art critics may be loathe to acknowledge the talent of American painter Bob Ross, who hosted the instructional TV show The Joy of Painting from 1983 to 1994, but no one can ignore recent auction sales, where two of his paintings sold for sky-high prices. We reached out to Aaron Anderson, Bonhams’ American art specialist, for some insights into why Ross is enjoying a moment and if this foreshadows any trends.

Congratulations on these results. It seems as though the result has sparked a fairly widespread response — what’s that been like?

The response that we’ve seen from both collectors and admirers of Ross’s work has been very positive overall and has created much buzz, especially around the question of where Ross’s rightful place in the art market is and the future trajectory of his market.

In addition to setting a new world record at $114,800 for the artist with “Lake Below Snow-Capped Peaks and Cloudy Sky,” you also realized $95,750 for “Lake Below Snow-Covered Mountains and Clear Sky.” Is it safe to say Ross is enjoying a moment in the sun?

I think it is absolutely safe to say that Bob Ross is enjoying a moment in the sun, so to speak. As to whether the excitement and increased demand that we’ve seen for his work at auction is merely a moment or is leading us into a longer-term growth opportunity is still to be seen and is something that my colleagues and I are paying very close attention to following the results from our most recent American Art Online auction.

What do you attribute the increased interest in the artist to?

Nostalgia has played a large role among the various reasons that we’ve seen from collectors who are beginning to emerge with great force in their desire to own their very own original painting by Bob Ross.

Both of these paintings were cataloged as being from a private family connection, with both having been purchased directly from the artist in the early 1990s. Is there anything you can share about how the family came to own the paintings? Did they have a specific connection to Ross?

The prior late owner of both paintings was a resident of Hollywood, Fla., and worked at Sears in the Hollywood Florida Mall. Bob Ross was on one of his painting tours that stopped in the area and had a painting station promoting his work, the television program and the instructional courses that Bob Ross Incorporated facilitated. While on their lunch break, the late owner purchased these two paintings along with a signed copy of The Joy of Painting and a painting kit. The paintings have hung in the prior owner’s home since then and brought them much joy throughout the remainder of their life. After their passing earlier this year, the family decided it was best to part with both works and entrusted Bonhams with this process.

Is provenance back to the artist considered critical for others who have works by Ross they might be considering selling?

While I wouldn’t use the word “critical,” I will say that many collectors appreciate when the provenance for his work has been traced directly back to the artist, given how contemporary the history of his works is and absolutely love the type of provenance and stories like those of the two that we just offered at auction.

From a connoisseurship point of view, are there elements of Ross’s paintings that are particularly desirable to collectors? Snow-capped peaks? Cloud-filled skies?

I would absolutely say that there appear to be certain elements to Ross’ paintings that collectors resonate with more and that they consider more desirable than others. Cloud-filled skies and snow-capped mountain tops are certainly on the list, as well as Ross’ famous happy little trees — especially those that include a thicker impasto — and shimmering lakes and cabins.

Is anyone working on a catalogue raisonné of his paintings, or does one exist?

To the best of our knowledge, a catalogue raisonné of Bob Ross’ works does not exist, nor are we aware of one currently being produced.

According to 2019 stories in both Smithsonian Magazine and The New York Times, most of the approximately 1,150 paintings the artist is known to have painted on-air for his PBS show, The Joy of Painting, are hidden away in a Ross-family-owned storage facility. Are the paintings that can be documented to have been painted on-air the ones that have notable value?

Those paintings that he completed on the PBS show, The Joy of Painting, I believe are of particular interest to many collectors out there and that provenance would (in my professional opinion) positively impact their value.

Has the family shown any inclination to selling some of those paintings?

Currently, we have no knowledge of the family’s intentions.

What advice would you give to owners who think they have a “real” Bob Ross painting?

If you own an original Bob Ross and have an interest in selling, it is certainly proving to be an exciting and profitable time in the current market. My advice would be to keep an eye on how the demand for Bob Ross’s work continues to progress, and if you feel you are ready to sell, I recommend reaching out for a complimentary assessment. In the meantime, let your Bob Ross continue to bring you joy! I like to think that’s what Bob would have wanted most for those who have been fortunate enough to acquire an original painting from him.

—Madelia Hickman Ring