Q & A: Brooke Nault - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Brooke Nault of Daisy and Stella Vintage is a longtime antique and vintage clothing dealer who focuses on early garments and textiles from both the Nineteenth and early Twentieth Centuries. Antiques and The Arts Weekly first encountered Nault at the Threadbare Show, Southbridge, Mass., where her booth was replete with delicate, handsewn goods in wonderful antique condition. Garments like this are scarcely seen in such a state, and even more rare in the concentration that Daisy and Stella offers. Nault recently opened the first Twin Cities True Vintage Show in St Paul, Minn., and we corresponded with her via email to learn more about this new event.

Please tell our readers about yourself and your business.

I’m Brooke, owner of Daisy and Stella Vintage, and curator of the Twin Cities True Vintage (TCTV) Show. Daisy and Stella specializes in women’s fashions from the Victorian era through the 1930s with an emphasis on Edwardian items. The TCTV Show is an expo featuring high-quality, unique vintage clothing and antique textiles from the 1800s to 1970s.

How long have you been selling antique and vintage clothing?

My mother collects and sells antique dolls, so I grew up antiquing with her. While I never got into dolls, I did fall in love with vintage clothing my junior year of high school. I started selling on eBay as a hobby in 1999. In 2010, I left my salaried corporate position to focus on Daisy and Stella full time. Selling on eBay, Etsy and now my own website allowed me to make this dream a reality. By using an online platform, I have the flexibility to always have my shop open while reaching people across the United States and overseas.

How did you come to focus on earlier clothing?

When I first started out, I sold antique clothing up to the 1980s. This wide selling range did not allow me to focus or gain expertise on the eras that brought me the most joy. In 2015, I narrowed my range to cover Victorian clothing through the 1930s. The intricacies, detailing and fabrics of the earlier garments speak to me, as well as imagining the history and original owners behind each piece. While I still love midcentury mod and 1970s clothing, I want my shop to become known as a place to find historical and heirloom pieces.

What is the earliest piece that you have sold?

The earliest garment I’ve sold was from the late 1850s, early 1860s. It was a pagoda sleeve silk taffeta bodice with sloped shoulders. I have accumulated five cotton and cotton wool dresses from the 1850s that are currently in my collection. I would love to find an earlier 1820s piece, and still dream about the 1770s embroidered waistcoat that got away from me.

Are the earlier garments that you sell wearable, or do you recommend them solely for collecting and researching purposes?

I try to sell things that are still wearable. However, sometimes I do find a historic garment that is for display or study only.

What inspired you to organize the Twin Cities True Vintage Show?

I was truly inspired after vending the Threadbare Show in Massachusetts in May. The high quality of antique and vintage garments was impressive. I also moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota that June, and met and spoke with many vintage clothing dealers in the Minnesota community about the current scene. After numerous discussions, it became apparent there was a gap in the community for “true vintage.” I know the timeframe of this term is debatable, but for the TCTV Show, this means the items are at least 50 years old.

How did the first show go?

The inaugural TCTV Show took place on April 22 and I was blown away by the attendance, positive response and success! We sold out the online early bird tickets. I credit this to all the hard work each vendor did to market their wares and the show, along with the local and national vintage community. My furthest vendor came from Washington state with attendees spanning California, New York, Rhode Island and Florida.

When can we look forward to another show?

I am thrilled to announce that the next Twin Cities True Vintage Shows will occur on Saturday, April 20, and Saturday, September 28, 2024. The best places to find future information on the TCTV Show are www.twincitiestruevintageshow.com and www.instagram.com/twincitiestruevintageshow.

[Editor’s note: a selection of Nault’s available stock can be found at www.daisyandstella.com.]



—Z.G. Burnett