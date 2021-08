Put A Ring On It: Indiana ‘Love’ Ring Sells At Hess

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – Love is best communicated with a ring, the custom goes, and an 18K solid gold “LOVE” ring by Robert Indiana (1928-2018) was among the coveted lots at Hess Fine Auctions’ August 21 sale when it sold for $21,250. It was numbered 34 of 100 rings ever made by the artist featuring his iconic “LOVE” emblem. The ring came from a New York collector and sold to an American buyer.

Contemporary design, fine watches and other jewelry made up most of the leaderboard for this sale and we’ll include a broader review in a future issue.