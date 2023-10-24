Pugliese Illustration Collection Draws Nearly $350,000 For Bruneau

Review by Jessica Kosinski; Photos Courtesy Bruneau & Co.

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Bruneau & Co Illustration Art Collection of Carl Pugliese auction took place on October 17. Pugliese (1916-1982) was a historian and artist who had particular interests in the American West and military history. The auction included 150 lots, many of which fell in those two categories. It was presided over by militaria expert Joel Bohy. At press time, the cumulative total for all sold lots was $345,188; all but three lots in the sale sold for a sell-through rate of 98 percent.

Bohy had this to say regarding the collection: “The sale included some fantastic pieces of illustration art, so I personally liked a lot of the pieces. As people came through to preview, it was fun for us to share what we enjoyed about the art.” He also said both private collectors and institutions were among the top bidders.

Howard Pyle’s (American, 1853-1911) painting, “Death of Montcalm” garnered $95,000 when it went under the hammer, flying away with a first place distinction. It was accompanied in the top dozen by three other Pyle lots. They were “Still She Looked Upon Me” ($10,000), “Transporting Powder to the Fort” ($7,000) and “The Escape of Hannah Dustin” ($7,250). Pyle was an illustrious illustrator, painter, art teacher and author known for adventure, pirate and medieval scenes.

Bohy knew the General Montcalm painting was particularly special, stating, “When we first took in the collection, the painting that stood out to me the most was Howard Pyle’s ‘The Death of Montcalm.’ As a historian of the French and Indian War and the American Revolution, as well as a fan of Pyle’s work, it drew me in. While on his way back to Quebec City from the Battle of the Plains of Abraham, he was shot in the back and mortally wounded. I think Pyle caught the moment with the bleeding Montcalm and the throngs of grieving people as well as the young girl in the front with a look of dismay and shock. It’s a really great piece.”

Tom Lovell’s (American, 1909-1997) painting of Chinese Soldiers for True Magazine took second place at $15,000. Lovell was most known for his American West and Native American scenes, which he primarily produced from 1969 onward.

His earlier illustrations featured a diverse range of subjects. Both periods are represented among the other top Lovell lots. Also for True Magazine were “Man Tying Flies” ($8,750), “The Thaw” ($8,750) and “Bombay Nights” ($8,125).

Third place went to “Peeling Apples” by J.C. Leyendecker (American, 1874-1951), for his painting titled “Little Boy Big Bowl.” The former was a popular Saturday Evening Post cover in 1925. The latter was created for a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes advertisement.

Their final prices were $13,750 and $8,750, respectively. Regarding “Peeling Apples,” Bohy remarked, “A unique painting in a non-historical way was the J.C. Leyendecker ‘Peeling Apples’ study. Even as a study and unfinished, it evokes the feeling of the holidays and old time Thanksgiving dinner preparations. I love the expression on her face.”

The final two lots to place in the top dozen were Dean Cornwell’s (American, 1892-1960) painting titled “Explorers on a Ship” ($12,500) and Harvey Dunn’s (American, 1884-1952) “The Wild Goose Chase” ($6,875). Cornwell, known as “The Dean of Illustrators,” was a muralist and illustrator famous for his wartime posters and literary illustrations. Dunn was best known for his lengthy career as an illustrator for The Saturday Evening Post, for which “The Wild Goose Chase” was painted.

Bohy also admired many other lots in the collection, especially the works of Norman Price. He stated, “There were a few great book illustration lots in the auction by Norman Price. Two stood out to me, but one in particular, because so many have read the book in their childhood, was the pen and ink drawing for Treasure Island. Price’s depictions are so good that they certainly help to bring the text to life. That was truly an interesting lot.” The lot to which he referred included 20 signed illustrations and sold for $4,375.

Bruneau & Co. has not yet announced the date of its next art auction.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

