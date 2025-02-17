Pueblo War Shield Rallies High Bids In Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — With more than 450 lots offered in two days, Santa Fe Art Auction gave bidders plenty of things to chase February 5-6. Riding to $24,600 and the highest price of either day was an early Nineteenth Century Pueblo war shield, made from buffalo hide and natural pigments, that measured 21-3/8 by 21-1/8 inches. A representative of the firm drew attention to its “perfect and long provenance… originally from the collection of J. S. Candelario. The work appears in the 1955 film Indian Artists of the Southwest, directed by Arthur Gould and produced by John Candelario (grandson of J. S. Candelario), which won the American Film Festival’s Golden Reel Award.” Also of interest, the shield retained several functional details, such as a thong-tied hand loop, neck sling, a central hole likely meant for attaching a feather and peripheral holes for additional adornments. While it had faint remnants of older layers of paint — suggesting it was repainted at earlier points, in keeping with Pueblo practices of renewing shield designs as they faded or passed to new owners — examination under blacklight revealed no signs of recent repainting. An upcoming issue will explore more highlights from this sale.