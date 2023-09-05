Property Sold From More Than 35 Estates At Schwenke Auction

Review by W.A. Demers; Images Courtesy of Schwenke Auctioneers

WOODBURY, CONN. — On August 22, Schwenke Auctioneers offered more than 500 lots from several estates and collections from New York and Connecticut. The sale featured more than 150 lots from a New York state collection, which included a Jasper Cropsey (American, 1823-1900) watercolor on paper, Hudson River view of sailboats and dock in river, dated 1819 and signed lower left. According to Tom Schwenke, it sold to a phone bidder for $26,000, more than five times its high estimate, against competition from several internet bidders and two other phone bidders.

Property from more than 35 estates was on offer, a compendium of American fine art, American formal and country furniture, American folk art, Continental and English furniture and decorations, plus many other estates and collections, including more than 50 lots of country Americana and European fine art from the estate of John “Jay” St Mark, Newtown, Conn. “The sell-through was very good,” said Schwenke. “Very few lots were left unsold.”

From the same collection as the Cropsey came a Ralph Blakelock (American, 1847-1919) wooded scene with teepee and canoe with Indians, a lake or river in background through a clearing, which sold for $7,500. There was an indistinct signature on the lower left and with the frame the relined painting measured 19½ by 20¾ inches.

Also bringing $7,500 was an oil on board nude reclining female figure attributed to Pierre Auguste Renoir (French, 1841-1919). It was signed lower left, 7 by 6-1/8 inches, and bore an old description sticker verso, other sticker verso “Baigneuse Endormie.”

Alphonse Maria Mucha (Czechoslovakian, 1860-1939) was represented by an Art Nouveau promotional poster for Leslie Carter for her role in Kassa. Due to the size, this piece was completed in two sections. It was bid to $6,875.

Fetching $5,313 was a Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) etching, “Le Repos du Sculpteur,” which was pencil-signed in margin and dated 1933 in the plate.

Beyond fine art, Midcentury Modern (MCM) furniture had its day in the spotlight. The second top lot of the sale was an MCM Hans J. Wegner designed “Papa Bear Chair” being sold for a Washington, Conn., estate. Despite signs of wear that indicated it was well-enjoyed by the previous Papa Bear, the chair generated a great deal of presale interest and sold to an internet bidder at $16,250.

Two companion lots of Austrian MCM furniture were sold in sequence, purchased by the same bidder on the internet for a combined total of $9,688. The lots consisted of three Austrian MCM chairs attributed to Josef Hoffman and property of a New York state collector. There were two armchairs and a side chair. Also attributed to Hoffman was an Austrian MCM settee, 34¼ by 48 by 21¼ inches.

Several lots of sterling silver were sold, including a Tiffany & Co sterling tea and coffee service/tray comprising coffee pot, teapot, kettle on stand with burner, creamer, two-handled covered sugar bowl, waste bowl and a shaped rectangular two-handled tray. Final price for this was $8,125.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Schwenke’s next sale is October 31. For more information, www.woodburyauction.com or 203-266-0323.