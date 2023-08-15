Prints From The Winfield Robbins Collection Lead Tremont Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Tremont Auctions

SUDBURY, MASS. — Tremont Auctions delivered a diverse offering of more than 600 lots from local estates on August 6. Its premier lot emerged from the second section of the sale, which was devoted to Eighteenth, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century paintings, prints from the Winfield Robbins print collection and antique books and photographs. Prominent among the sale’s pleasant surprises from this collection was an early Dutch mezzotint by Peter Schenck depicting Mohawk Chief “Joseph Brant.” It achieved a total price, including buyer’s premium, of $20,320 against an estimate of $2/3,000, going to an out-of-state buyer. Titled “Sa Ga Yean Qua Rash Tow,” its full title read “Coning vande Maquas alias Coning Brant,” and the plate measured 8½ by 6¼ inches.

Another mezzotint from the Robbins collection, “Tee Yee Neen Ho Ga Row” by John Simon after the painting by John Verelst, brought $15,240. A third state, circa 1755 print, it depicts the Mohawk leader “Hendrick” Tejonihokarawa as a diplomat carrying a Native American wampum belt. Its full title read, “Tee Yee Neen Ho Ga Row, Emperour of the Six Nations.”

Robbins collected photographs as well as prints. A large collection of opera photographs, late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century, that he’d assembled crossed the block, selling for $3,048. Many were from the Chicago Opera and Metropolitan Opera with photographers Mishkin, Matzene and Burke Atwell represented, as well as a series of photos by E.O. Hoppe (including one of Ezra Pound), Reuthinger and others. Ranging from late Victorian to Art Deco, subjects included Ada Rehan, Odette Myrtil, Enrico Caruso, Geraldine Farrar and many others.

The Arlington, Mass., collector Robbins had an extensive collection of prints and photographs, and more selections from it will be offered in upcoming sales.

Fine art in the sale was as abundant as it was varied. Jane Peterson (American, 1876-1965) was represented by two floral still lifes of lilies and daylilies rendered in her signature Impressionist and Expressionist style. Signed lower right, oil on canvas board, each was framed, overall 23½ by 19½ inches, the lot realizing $8,060.

Two China Trade watercolors on paper were offered in gilt frames. Measuring overall 20 by 27½ and 20 by 29 inches, they brought $7,620.

With provenance from the Edith Schumann Trust, a Camille Pissarro drawing from a sketch book was bid to $7,140. Titled “Marche a la Volaille,” (The Poultry Market) and initialed “C.P.” lower right, the graphite and watercolor was framed under glass, overall 15 by 13 inches.

Another American artist, Anthony Thieme (1888-1954), found favor with an oil on canvas harbor view with sailing ships realizing $3,556. It was signed lower right and sported a fragment of a Salmagundi Club 1956 label on verso. Two Gruppe oil on canvas board North Shore harbor scenes were signed and collected $2,618.

Bidders lined up for choice jewelry and timepieces. Rolex “Oyster Perpetual Datejust” men’s wristwatch was offered with a two-tone stainless steel band. The back of case marked 455B and the band was marked inside of the clasp 62523H 18. When offered, the watch ran intermittently. It likely needed cleaning, and left the gallery at $7,620.

Fetching $3,570 was an 18K gold, diamond and peridot pendant-brooch. The stylized circle brooch centered a circle-cut faceted peridot framed by rows of full-cut diamonds. There were approximately 136 diamonds ranging from 2mm to 1mm diameter.

Midcentury Modern jewelry fans were treated to an 18K brushed gold large loop design bracelet. Marked 18K and 750 with an approximate 2¼-inch diameter, it also sold for $3,570.

Additional notable jewelry included a 14K gold diamond solitaire engagement ring at $2,856.

Decorative arts highlights were led by a pair of Chinese export famille verte vases from the Nineteenth Century. Each was covered with decorations of court scenes with servants, musicians and scholars. The bottoms of the 22-inch-high vases had been drilled and they went out at $6,350.

A pair of midcentury Murano glass ribbed blue opalescent lamps, attributed to Barnovier and Toso took $3,048. Leading a selection of Oriental rugs was an antique Bidjar “roses” room-size carpet, 139 by 100 inches, that garnered $2,794.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.tremontauctions.com or 617-795-1678.