Prindle & Stein Collections At Litchfield Yield Strong Prices - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield Auction’s January 24 sale featured the fifth installment of property from the vast modern collection of John “Parker” Prindle Jr. Sold to a New York buyer online was a Pollio Perelda/Fratelli Toso “Stellato” vase (shown left), circa 1950, executed by Licio Zuffi. Measuring 14 inches high, it sold for $2,860 with buyer’s premium, having started at just $500. The next day, January 25, the focus was on property from the personal collection of music mogul Seymour Stein. As co-founder of Sire Records and vice president of Warner Bros. Records, Stein signed many music icons, including Talking Heads, the Ramones and Madonna. In his collection was a Muller Freres etched glass and chrome luminarie (shown right). Signed “Muller Freres Luneville,” the 16¼-inch-high piece started at $150 and soared to $8,450 with buyer’s premium, going to an online buyer from France. More highlights from the two sales will be included in a later review.