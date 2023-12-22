Princess Diana Dress Sets World Record For Julien’s

LOS ANGELES — Julien’s Auctions, partnering with Turner Classic Movies concluded the four-day sale December 14-17, which netted more than $7 million to become Julien’s most successful Hollywood memorabilia auction in its 20-year history. More than 16,000 bidders from around the world competed for the nearly 1,100 lots presented overall. Leading the sale — and setting a record for a dress worn by Princess Diana at $1,148,000 — was a 1985 ballerina-length evening dress by Jacques Azagury that the princess was documented wearing on several occasions. Exhibited at Kensington Palace from 2013 to 2015, the dress had previously been sold at Christie’s in 1997 and was later given to the New-York Historical Society, which was the seller at Julien’s. For information, www.juliensauctions.com.