‘Prince Ding’ Tops Bonhams’ Chinese Snuff Bottle Auction

NEW YORK CITY — A rare dated and hallmarked Prince Ding clear rock crystal bottle was the top lot in Bonhams’ March 19 auction of Chinese snuff bottles. Dated to 1851, the bottle bears engravings that read “Prince Ding” and “Xingyou Hengtang,” indicating it belonged to the fifth Prince Ding Zaichuan, who was the great-great-grandson of the Qianlong Emperor. The 2¼-inch-tall bottle was of rounded form with a flat oval foot rim and sold for $14,080, including the buyer’s premium. Further review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.