Pride Of Place, Ancient Roman Peacock Mosaic Leads Arte Antico Sale

Published: December 4, 2023

NEW YORK CITY — A mosaic tile of a peacock, 21 by 21 inches, depicting a peacock with feathers fully unfurled was the top lot in Arte Antico’s December 3 auction, selling for $1,375, including buyer’s premium. Fittingly, the auction’s top five lots each stemmed from a different ancient culture, underlining the sale’s title, Art From Around The World. A more extensive review will follow.



   
