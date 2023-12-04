Pride Of Place, Ancient Roman Peacock Mosaic Leads Arte Antico Sale

Published: December 4, 2023
NEW YORK CITY — A mosaic tile of a peacock, 21 by 21 inches, depicting a peacock with feathers fully unfurled was the top lot in Arte Antico’s December 3 auction, selling for $1,375, including buyer’s premium. Fittingly, the auction’s top five lots each stemmed from a different ancient culture, underlining the sale’s title, Art From Around The World. A more extensive review will follow.
Rare Texas Map Tops Lusher Texiana Auction For Heritage
December 4, 2023
Cigar Trade Figure Stands Tall Among Jeff Evans’ Americana
December 4, 2023
Titus Collection At McInnis Topped By $8,680 Cigar Store Trade Figure
December 4, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036