Pricey ‘Ice’ Tops Nadeau’s New Year’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. — Much anticipated and always eclectic, Nadeau Auction Gallery’s annual New Year’s Day sale never fails to register compelling results and the 2023/2024 closer on January 1 was no exception. What was exceptional was a diamond and platinum engagement ring mounted with a pear-shaped brilliant diamond of 4.88 carats, D color, VS2, flanked by pear-shaped diamond on either side, total weight of side diamonds approximately 1 carat. Accompanied by a GIA report, the top lot brought $86,100, including buyer’s premium, from a New York buyer on the phone. Watch for a full report on this sale in an upcoming issue.