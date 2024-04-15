Presley’s First Concert Poster Headlines At Heritage

DALLAS — An Elvis Presley 1955 Indianapolis, Ind., “New RCA Victor Recording Artist” concert poster, the world’s first concert poster for “The King” after he signed with RCA, sold for $187,500 all in to lead Heritage’s April 11-13 Music Memorabilia & Concert Posters Signature Auction that raked in a cool $2.1 million. The original cardboard window card advertising a WSM Grand Ole Opry Country & Western Show at the Lyric Theatre in Indianapolis bills Presley as almost an afterthought, the last musician on a poster that also featured headliners Hank Snow and his Rainbow Ranch Boys, as well as three other secondary acts: Rod Brasfield, comedian Sleepy McDaniel and Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters. According to the book, Elvis Day by Day – The Definitive Record of His Life and Music by Peter Guralnick and Ernst Jorgensen (Ballantine Books 1999), Elvis and his musicians were paid a total of $1,000 for the four-night engagement. It is believed that this example is the only existing specimen of this window card. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.