Presidential Platter Brings Heritage Bidders To The Table

DALLAS – Bringing more than four times its estimate and fetching $62,250 was an oval solferino purple-banded porcelain platter centering a wing-spread eagle grasping an olive branch and sheaf of arrows in its talons above a patriotic shield. It was part of the service that First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln ordered and was made by Haviland & Co., retailed by E.V. Haughwout & Co., of New York City.

Relatively few pieces of the Lincoln service survive, with the majority of those residing in institutional collections. The oval form is rarer than the round dinner or dessert plates and is the first oval Lincoln-service platter Heritage has offered. It was the top lot offered from the May 15 “Tom Huston Americana & Political Auction,” which achieved a total of $792,915.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. For more information, www.ha.com.