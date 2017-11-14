DALLAS, TEXAS — At Heritage Auctions’ Americana and Political sale on December 2, the bugle that sounded Taps over slain President Abraham Lincoln’s coffin came to the block with great fanfare and a high estimate of $50,000. After heavy bidding from across the internet, absentee and live in the gallery, the bugle sold at $100,000. The bugle was not the top lot of the day, however, that honor went to a painting by President John F. Kennedy, thought to be one of just two known paintings by Kennedy (the other is in the Kennedy Library). The painting is possibly the South of France, according to a note from Ethel Kennedy to her daughter-in-law, “he gave it to Bobby and me for Christmas.” The painting sold for $162,500 with the buyer’s premium. For further information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.