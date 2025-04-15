Premier Firearms Total $1.5 Million At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Milestone’s March 22-23 Premier Firearms Auction totaled $1,550,000 after collectors took their pick from 1,187 antique, vintage and modern guns produced by revered American, European and Japanese arms manufacturers. There was something to please every firearms enthusiast, whether their preference was for storied Colts of the Old West, rare World War II weapons or engraved shotguns.

An additional section of the sale was devoted to antique and vintage firearms-related advertising. It was from this specialty category that the auction’s top lot emerged: one of the finest known examples of a Winchester Repeating Arms Double W cartridge advertising board. This rare piece of advertising originated with Wilson Hardware Company, East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio, a firm that has been in business since 1867. The board was sent by Winchester in 1897 for display at Wilson’s, where it was kept for more than 120 years. It was in original, unrestored condition and found its sweet spot at the midpoint of its estimate range, selling for $49,140.

Various Colts from throughout the Connecticut company’s 170-year history were up for bid. A near-mint Colt Frontier Six-Shooter Revolver, manufactured in 1878 in 44-40 WCF caliber, was nickel-plated with one-piece walnut grips and closed within its estimated range for $14,400. According to the accompanying Colt Archive letter, the gun was shipped in March 1878 to Spies Kissam & Company, a respected New York firm that would order blued guns from Colt and apply nickel directly over them. However, the guns were never buffed or “finished” after the nickeling process. According to Milestone’s research, there was a time during the 1800s when it was very difficult, if not impossible, to order nickel-plated revolvers from Colt. The nickel was more durable and popular, so New York companies like Spies Kissam filled a need by nickeling guns that came to them directly from Colt.

A later Colt, a 1992 Single Action Army revolver in .45-caliber, was engraved and signed by master engraver Ben Shostle. It had double gold bands on its barrel breech and at the rear of the cylinder, gold-inlaid line work and a high-relief inlaid bear’s head on the backstrap. A scrimshawed American eagle appeared on the left panel of the grip. Presented in a deluxe French-fitted case, the gun commanded $9,360 against an estimate of $3/5,000.

Two commemorative productions in particular captured bidders’ attention. The first was a Colt Bicentennial cased set consisting of a Colt Model 1848 Dragoon in .44-caliber percussion, a Colt Single Action Army revolver in .45-caliber and a 357 Magnum Colt Python, which was shot down for $7,897. Each of the three guns contained a special “1776-1976” Bicentennial logo on the left side of their barrel and a custom rosewood non-checkered grip with the United States seal. Housed in a red-velvet-lined, French-fitted three-drawer walnut cabinet, it was one of only 1,780 sets produced in 1976.

The second notable commemorative production was a Smith & Wesson Pre-Model 40, .38 special revolver, known as a “Centennial Model” because of its introduction in 1953, the manufacturer’s 100th year. It had been custom ordered and engraved with the name “Cecil R. King,” who served 14 terms as a member of the US House of Representatives from California’s 17th District (San Francisco Bay Area), ending in 1974. Accompanied by a factory box and a Smith & Wesson factory letter, it exceeded its high estimate to sell for $4,797.

Military weapons followed a 250-year timeline that started in the American Revolutionary War era and concluded with the Vietnam War. In between, there were Civil War weapons, guns from the Indian Wars and an outstanding selection of World War II arms.

An Imperial Japanese Type 35 naval rifle manufactured around 1945 was especially significant because of its lack of a serial number. “These sorts of guns were made from left-over Type 35 barreled actions and Type 99 training rifle stock and sights,” Milestone’s co-owner Miles King explained. “The Japanese military pushed these guns into service to support their ‘last-ditch’ war effort. They may have been made by Izawa under Kokua supervision.” Estimated at $1,2/1,800, this example rose to $4,095.

A variety of sporting shotguns and rifles bore the names of brands such as Winchester, Beretta, Remington, Browning, Parker Brothers, Sako, Ithaca, Marlin, Savage and more. One of the most popular entries was a Remington 11-48 deluxe 28-gauge semi-automatic shotgun manufactured in 1952, which outperformed expectations at $9,360 ($3/4,000). Its panels were engraved with bird and dog scenes, and the top and bottom were scroll-engraved, following through to the top of the barrel. Its inlaid brass plate read “J.H. 100th Anniversary M.F. & Co. 1952.”

Another sporting highlight was a Winchester Model 1895 lever-action rifle manufactured in 1932, in 303 British caliber. Made from blued finished steel with a brass bead blade-type front sight, it was stamped “.303 BRITISH” on the top of its barrel. The left side of the barrel was stamped “NICKEL STEEL BARREL FOR SMOKELESS POWDER.” It realized $4,680 against an estimate of $2,2/3,000.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.