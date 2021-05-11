Powers and Lowenfels Open Joint Space On Lower East Side

NEW YORK CITY – Longtime private dealers Steven S. Powers and Joshua Lowenfels have teamed up and opened a shared gallery at 53 Stanton Street. Joining more than 50 galleries on the Lower East Side, Powers and Lowenfels will focus on outsider, self-taught, American folk art, and works of art in and outside the box. The gallery can be found on Stanton Street – just one block south of Houston.

Less than two weeks ago Powers was walking through Stanton Street to meet some friends on Chrystie Street. He walked past a small, 400-square-foot space and it called to him. He called the realtor, said “don’t sell me on a 5- or 10-year lease… let’s make this a win/win,” so they hatched out a fair and flexible lease and Powers asked Joshua Lowenfels to split it with him. A week later, they opened.

Powers, says “It’s not something we needed to do, but the space will allow us to explore some ideas we have had over the years, that we couldn’t as private dealers. We are excited and love the vibrancy of the Lower East Side – it seems to be one of the only parts of the city that has some life to it.”

Powers said the gallery will feature a rotating display of objects and art as the team acquires them. They will likely also mount thematic and artist exhibitions throughout the year. Some of the artists currently on display include Miroslav Tichý, Kapo, Henry Ray Clark, May Wilson, and a number of anonymous artists.

Follow Steven S. Powers (@stevenspowers) and Joshua Lowenfels (@ployaarrtt) on Instagram to learn more and check hours.