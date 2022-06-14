Powerful Pewter At Pook & Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — On June 9 and 10, Pook & Pook conducted a marathon sale of The Collection of Donald and Patricia Herr, lifelong collectors of Pennsylvania German decorative arts. Bidding was lively throughout both sessions, with the highest price achieved by a circa 1770 pewter flagon from Lancaster, Penn., at $198,400. Bearing the touch of Johann Christophe Heyne (1715-1781), there are only two other examples known in private hands. The flagon sold to a phone bidder towards the end of the second session, which included the first installment of three sales focused on the Herrs’ strong pewter collection. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive review of the two-session sale to follow in a future issue.