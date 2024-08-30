Poulin Rides Carousel Horse To $49,200

Published: August 30, 2024
FAIRFIELD, MAINE — Poulin Antiques & Auctions’ August 27 Fine Art and Antiques sale included more than 1,600 lots; the variety becomes clear as the top three prices were achieved by totally unrelated items. The top-selling lot was a Carmel & Borrelli armored carousel horse with old park paint that nearly doubled its high estimate and sold for $49,200. Other highlights included an acrylic on canvas signed by Fritz Scholder, that was titled “Kachina Manna” and which had been a gift from the artist to the consignor, earned $45,000. Selling for $36,000, 10 times over the estimate, was a trade sign for Abercrombie and Fitch that stood six feet tall and promoted the sale of sporting firearms. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow.
August 30, 2024
August 30, 2024
August 30, 2024
