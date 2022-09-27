Potts Family Secretary Tops Sotheby’s McCallister Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Leading the auction of works of American furniture, decorative arts and associated antiques from the Collection of Dr Larry McCallister, which Sotheby’s conducted on September 22, was the Potts Family Chippendale desk and bookcase, made in Philadelphia, circa 1770. It achieved $113,400 and had been the projected front-runner of approximately 200 lots, featuring early provenance to the Potts family as well as York, Penn., dealer Joe Kindig Jr and Mr and Mrs Lammot Du Pont Copeland, whose collection Sotheby’s sold in 2002. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A future issue will feature a more extensive recap of the sale, which realized a total of $770,994.