Potter & Potter’s Revolutionary Finds Are Something To Write Home About

Review by Kiersten Busch



CHICAGO — On April 18, Potter & Potter Auctions conducted its ninth sale of the Eric C. Caren collection, titled How History Unfolds on Paper. The sale realized $572,000, offering 559 lots to history enthusiasts with a sell-through rate of 81 percent. Gabe Fajuri, president of Potter & Potter Auctions, relayed, “We had many new bidders, but also many return bidders in the auction. They were primarily from the United States, but some of the material is going to Europe as well.”

The sale offered a bird’s-eye view of history from a printed, manuscript and photographic perspective. Featured lots included works owned and signed by America’s Founding Fathers, rare broadsides, iconic photographs and papers regarding pop culture, social movements and political ideologies. Fajuri added, “We were pleased with the results [of the sale], for sure! Any day you can sell over half a million dollars’ worth of historical documents is a good day.”

Earning the sale’s highest price was a lot that the auction house deemed “the most important George Washington document in private hands” — George Washington’s commission as general and commander in chief of the army of the United Colonies. Signed in Philadelphia on June 19, 1775, the document was one of only two originals and was written entirely in the hand of Charles Thomson, secretary of the Continental Congress. The one-page, oblong folio had impressive provenance, tracing back to an acquaintance of Washington’s, Dr George Whitfield Avery (1835-1983), and later Richard M. Ahlstrom, who purchased the document in 1969 at an antique show in Ohio. This historically important document realized $88,800.

Another Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, was also featured in the sale. His personal copy of an early New York law book sold for $24,000 against an $8/12,000 estimate. The lot comprised two volumes in one, Laws of New-York, from The Year 1691, to 1751, inclusive and from The 11th Nov. 1752, to 22d May 1762. Both were published in New York by James Parker in 1752 and 1762, respectively. The copy of early New York laws was previously owned by the New York Law Institute Library and contained an ownership signature, “A. Hamilton” on its title page.

American historical documents continued to attract bidders throughout the sale. An archive of letters that Fajuri described as doing “particularly well” were from Mormon convert George Alley to his brother Joseph Alley. The set of 23 signed letters from the mid-Nineteenth Century delivered $28,800, clearing their high estimate. In these letters, Alley discussed Joseph Smith several times, as well as the plans of the Mormon community he was part of as they migrated to Utah.

Not all of the top lots were American, however. Originating from France, the second-highest sale of the day was Countess du Barry’s death sentence document. Born Jeanne Bécu, du Barry was the royal mistress of King Louis XV of France for six years. While she took little part in politics, du Barry wielded significant influence and was granted the title of Countess. In 1793, at the height of the French Revolution, she was arrested, tried and eventually executed by guillotine during the Reign of Terror. It was estimated at $4/6,000 and realized $30,000.

Potter & Potter’s next auction will be held on May 16 and will feature a collection of vintage posters, including their largest offering of World War and propaganda posters to date.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 773-472-1442 or www.potterauctions.com.