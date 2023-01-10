Portrait Of Young Woman Tops Kaminski’s Three-Day Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. — A floor bidder won a pensive portrait of a young woman, the top lot in Kaminski’s annual New Year’s sale, a three-day event January 6, 7 and 8 and the firm’s first auction of 2023. The unsigned oil on canvas, which rose from a $400/600 estimate to a final price of $10,000, including buyer’s premium on the sale’s second day, bore a metal tag “John Singer Sargent 1856-1925.” From a Clinton, Conn. estate, the framed portrait measured 19½ by 17½ inches. A further review will discuss additional highlights.