PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — An unusual portrait of a Maori princess painted by Gottfried Lindauer, (New Zealand, 1839-1926) realized $21,600 at Charlie Cobb’s February 10 sale. The artist was known for his skillful Nineteenth Century portraits of Maori leaders and produced several, many of which are in museums in New Zealand. The painting sold to a bidder on the phone from Australia, and there were numerous internet bids.

A full report on this sale will be published in an upcoming edition.