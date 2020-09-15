Portrait Attributed To Van Dyck Pulls $44,000 At Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. – Sarasota Estate Auction sold more than 800 lots on September 13 at the firm’s auction of fine art, Gucci, Fendi and antiques. But the big sale result occurred as the opening lot of the auction, a life-size portrait attributed to Anthony Van Dyck of George Gordon, 2nd Marquess of Huntley [1599-1649], crossed the block at $44,000, including buyer’s premium.

The winning bidder was the sitter’s descendant, Alastair Granville Gordon, Earl of Aboyne and son of the 13th Marguess of Huntley. After the sale, Andrew Ford, owner and auctioneer for Sarasota, said, “It is indeed a great pleasure to have this wonderful historic piece return to its ancestors and home.”

Ford in a postsale interview said he spoke to the Earl the day afterward, who was very pleased the painting will be returning to its ancestral home Aboyne Castle in Huntley, Scotland, to be mounted on the wall of the castle, next to his father and some other notable descendants.

For more formation, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.