Porcelains, Jades Fare Well In Tremont’s Asian Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Tremont Auctions

SUDBURY, MASS. – Tremont conducts a biannual offering of Asian arts and antiques, and its fall offering on November 13 included Ming to Republic period Chinese porcelains, bronzes and jade carvings, Japanese ceramics, sculptures and metalworks, as well as accessories and furniture. The sale totaled $390,977 and posted an 82 percent sell-through rate with more than 1,000 bidders participating on three online platforms, plus phone, absentee and in-house.

A pair of porcelain saucer dishes created some excitement early in the sale when they spun above the $800-$1,200 estimate to sell for $17,780. With Chien Lung mark (1735-1796) and of the period and decoration of Chiao dragons in iron red on underglaze blue waves, each saucer measured 7 inches in diameter. The pair came out of the historic Scotchford-Wheeler House in Concord, Mass., which was built around 1650. They were won by a local Massachusetts collector/dealer.

Diminutive in size at 6 by 5 inches but posting a jumbo result was a white jade carving of an elephant, caparisoned with a child attendant. The Chinese carving with russet markings, Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century, processed out at $14,280, far above its $1,2/1,800 estimate. Another jade highlight was finely carved as a “Pis Hsieh” or mythical beast with wings. Of the Ming period (1368-1644) or earlier, the stone was of white color with black markings. Two holes for suspension were carved on one side. At 2-1/8 by 1½ inches, it was bid to $7,140.

Also outperforming was a Chinese cricket cage, Nineteenth Century or earlier, its top carved with a floral pattern. At 4½ inches high, it escaped its $300/500 valuation and realized $8,890.

Early Chinese porcelains were king in this sale. Fetching $8,330 against its $300/500 estimate, a porcelain bowl with Chien Lung mark and period, decorated with mythical animals in underglaze blue on a red ground, had some repairs and hairlines. It was 8¼ inches in diameter. Also, a Chinese Bencharong porcelain covered bowl, Nineteenth Century, ignored its $600/900 expectation to bring $6,985.

A pair of Chinese military official rank badges from the Nineteenth Century featured gold, silver and peacock feather embroidery. Each was 11½ inches square, and the pair brought $8,330, far above the $600/800 estimate.

Japanese armor from the Nineteenth Century or earlier sold for $7,140, more than twice its high estimate. Fierce looking, it featured a breast and back plate with lamellar and chainmail elements. A court cap-shaped helmet (Kabuto) and menpo had a lacquered, raised textured surface.

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.