Poppy Floor Lamps Leads Fontaine’s $2.5 Million Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Leading Fontaine’s Auction Gallery’s two-day Fine and Decorative Arts auction June 21-22 was a rare Duffner & Kimberly Poppy floor lamp that attained $93,750, including the buyer’s premium. The circa 1910 lamp was the top lot of the auction and measured 71 inches tall with a 28-inch diameter shade. A more extensive report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.