Poppin’ Tabs: Schlitz Beer Car Leads Paul Cole Collection At Bertoia

VINELAND, N.J. – An O-gauge Schlitz beer car by Marklin had bidders frothing when they pushed it to $40,800 at Bertoia Auctions’ May 21-22 sale featuring the train and toy collection of the late Paul Cole. The car was created circa 1906 and measured only 6 inches long. It featured a vibrant banana-yellow body with black lettering and red highlights.

Schlitz is an American brewing icon that has survived with remarkable longevity. The company was founded in 1849 and is still produced today by its parent, the Pabst Brewing Company.

Marklin trains were all in high-demand and dominated the sale’s leaderboard. A “Circus Oriental” wagon and gondola went out at $38,400, while a No. 2361 Electric Tramway trolley brought $32,400.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.