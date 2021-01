BERLIN, CONN. – Nest Egg Auctions’ Gala New Year’s Evening Auction on December 31 consisted of nearly 400 lots and was led by Charles Fazzino’s “The World Loves NYC,” which outpaced its $4/6,000 estimate to close at $11,070. The work was one of 11 lots by the American-born Pop artist whose work is a tribute to New York City. Measuring 92½ by 42 inches in a shadowbox frame, the pencil-signed work was #42 from an edition of 50 and bore an original Barrington Gallery of London label. It was acquired by a collector in the United States bidding on LiveAuctioneers. Watch for a more extensive sale review in a future issue.