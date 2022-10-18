Pook & Pook’s Largest Three-Day Sale Earns $2.5 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Photos Courtesy Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – “Pook & Pook was thrilled with the auction results,” Jamie Shearer told Antiques and The Arts Weekly after the firm’s October 5-7 Americana & International Auction wrapped. “This was our largest three-day sale by lot number ever, featuring several estates which provided sizeable additions to the catalog.” Tallying 1,408 lots, the sale had a strong sell-through rate of more than 97 percent and raked in a total of $2,516,000 against an estimate of $1,304,000-$2,019,000.

Shearer continued, “Folk and Americana, a stalwart for any Pook & Pook Auction, continued to produce amazing results, however, the highest selling price was achieved by an Indonesian painting by Affandi selling for $107,100. Proving that the team at Pook & Pook Auction delivers great results from all sides of the globe.”

The work he referenced, “Balinese Cock Fighter” was painted by Kusuma Affandi (Indonesian, 1910-1990), an artist who many consider the father of Indonesian modern painting as he was one of the first Southeast Asian artists to gain worldwide recognition. The 55-by-38-inch oil on canvas, which had been painted in 1966 during political turmoil in Indonesia, depicts a single cock fighter holding his prized bird while both wait for the bout to begin. Originally purchased in Bangkok in 1967 by a relative of the seller, it sold to a private buyer overseas.

A Nineteenth Century Chinese carved hardwood center table was the same part of the world but had an entirely different aesthetic than the Affandi, though it brought a strong result as well. Featuring an inset variegated pink- or rose-colored marble in its top and heavily carved frame, it was in good condition and sold to a buyer in New York for $32,240.

A small number of lots – 18 in all – were offered from the estate of dealer Peter Tillou, Litchfield, Conn. Primarily furniture, fine art and three rifles, the highest result – and second highest of the event at $37,200 – was for Tillou’s 1998 Bentley Azure convertible, which is going to a new home in Pennsylvania.

As for the stalwart Americana Shearer referred to, one need look no further than the top three results in that category. A circa 1740 Chester County Queen Anne walnut spice chest, in the form of a chest on frame, had provenance to Mabel Garvan and the Marcia Garvan Coyle estate, as well as Pennsylvania dealer, Kelly Kinzle. Measuring 37 inches tall, it topped its $12/18,000 estimate and sold to a longtime collector of Chester County decorative arts for $35,280.

The same price – $35,280 – was achieved for a carved and painted cigar store figure in the form of a Native American maiden that dated to the late Nineteenth Century and was attributed to the workshop of New York carver Samuel Robb (1851-1928). Retaining an older surface that had been cleaned, and with some other relatively minor repairs, it also exceeded expectations and sold to a buyer in the American South.

Running just behind the spice chest and cigar store figure at $34,720 was a circa 1880 full-bodied copper running stag weathervane that had an old verdigris and gilt surface. Shearer said the 33-inch-long vane sold to a trade buyer in New England.

A late Eighteenth Century Irish ebonized bracket clock with ormolu mounts and signed “William Lucas Dublin” made more than ten times its high estimate and will be returning to Ireland, to a buyer who paid $35,280 for it. It was their first purchase at a Pook & Pook auction.

Pook & Pook’s next Americana & International sale is scheduled for January 12-13.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.