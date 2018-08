ONLINE — Just as kids are putting away their school books, Pook & Pook and Noel Barrett are bringing out their toys. On August 15, Pook & Pook is hosting an online-only antique toy auction, marking the fifth of such auctions in collaboration with Noel Barrett. Known to many across the United States as the colorful toy expert on Antiques Roadshow, Barrett has been sharing his life’s passion with interested viewers for many years, doing his part to inspire younger collectors while encouraging curiosity and wonder in children of all ages. August’s online auction serves as a tasty appetizer in anticipation of a larger, higher-end catalog sale that is slated for early December. Both sales will include all manner of antique toys, with a little something for the child in all of us.

Some highlights in August’s sale include a collection of antique fire toys, with a selection that runs the gamut across both country and decade. Japanese Bandai trucks, Mignot slush metal fire vehicles, German hill climber ladder trucks, Dinky fire engines and firemen of all shapes and sizes will be on offer. Next, Tonka and Structo pressed steel vehicles, including cement mixers, Jeeps, tractor trailers and gasoline delivery trucks will motor across the auction block, many being offered with their original boxes.



Vintage model cars will follow in the sale featuring the likeness of many classic and well-loved cars, including the Oldsmobile 442, Pontiac GTO, Ford Galaxy, an assortment of colorful Cadillac sedans and one mint example of a Danbury Cadillac. Lots featuring unbuilt model cars are a perfect opportunity for young collectors to explore a new hobby. Admirers of all things teeny-tiny will appreciate the assortment of miniatures and doll furniture, with many chances to win the perfect piece to round out any respectable doll house.

Bisque head dolls, including many German-made examples, will follow in the sale.

The online catalog is currently on view at www.pookandpook.com bidsquare.com or liveauctioneers.com

A gallery exhibition is scheduled for Monday, August 13, and Tuesday, August 14, from 10 am to 4 pm.